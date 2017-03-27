Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Evolent Health Inc (EVH) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Evolent Health, Inc. is involved in the healthcare delivery and payment markets. The company provides technology-enabled services platform for providers to transition their organization in value-based payment models. Evolent Health, Inc. is based in Arlington, Virginia. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EVH. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Leerink Swann set a $24.00 target price on Evolent Health and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. TheStreet downgraded Evolent Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.22.

Shares of Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) traded up 1.92% during trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 659,783 shares. Evolent Health has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $26.84. The stock’s market cap is $1.44 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.80.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.98 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 69.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolent Health will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Evolent Health news, President Seth Blackley sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $263,700.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 824,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,500,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicholas Mcgrane sold 7,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $158,265.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,091,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,034 shares of company stock worth $961,365 in the last ninety days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacad Investment Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Evolent Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc supports integrated health systems in their migration towards value-based care and population health management. The Company’s services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services and health plan administration services.

