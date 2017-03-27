Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Concho Resources Inc (CXO) to “Buy”

Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has a $141.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “We are upgrading our investment thesis on Concho Resources to a 'Buy. CXO shares have gained +23% over the last one year, handily outperforming the Zacks Oil & Gas-U.S. Exploration & Production industry, which rose just +13% over the same time period. The company's core operations are focused in the prolific Permian basin, providing this large-cap E&P with an enviable acreage of low-risk top-tier assets and a multi-year drilling inventory. While Concho's track record of production growth remains strong, it has been achieved at a competitive cost structure. CXO also maintains a robust balance sheet, while following a prudent investment approach. Consequently, we think CXO offers substantial upside potential from the current price levels and view it as an attractive investment. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Concho Resources from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays PLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Concho Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Concho Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.85.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) opened at 123.67 on Monday. Concho Resources has a 12 month low of $95.87 and a 12 month high of $147.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.61. The stock’s market cap is $17.92 billion.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. The business earned $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.19 million. Concho Resources had a negative net margin of 89.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Concho Resources will post $1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP J Steve Guthrie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP E Joseph Wright sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total transaction of $3,784,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,216,092.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,795,372 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXO. Security Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 15,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $734,492,000. Elkhorn Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $875,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $121,185,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s operations are focused in the Permian Basin of Southeast New Mexico and West Texas, an onshore oil and natural gas basin in the United States.

