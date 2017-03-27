Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) to Hold

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It operates as a real estate finance and investment management company. The company’s investment programs focuses on loans and securities backed by commercial real estate assets. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. formerly known as Capital Trust, Inc.is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America Corp downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, FBR & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) traded up 0.52% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.98. 654,125 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average is $30.16. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $31.53.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 59.83% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $71.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post $2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.88%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,886,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the fourth quarter worth $2,972,000. Blackstone Group L.P. increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.2% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 4,431,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,509,000 after buying an additional 177,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC now owns 32,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 71.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts its operations as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes. The Company originates and purchases senior loans collateralized by properties in North America and Europe. The Company’s business is focused on originating or acquiring senior, floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets primarily in the office, lodging, retail, residential and industrial sectors.

