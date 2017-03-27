Zacks Investment Research Lowers Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) to Sell

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Broadridge is a leading global provider of technology-based outsourcing solutions to the financial services industry. Their integrated systems and services include investor communication, securities processing, and clearing and outsourcing solutions. Broadridge offers a broad, integrated suite of innovative global solutions across the investment lifecycle and provides a wide range of cost-effective and scalable solutions to the financial industry. Their systems help reduce the need for clients to make significant capital investments in operations infrastructure, thereby allowing them to increase their focus on core business activities. “

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) traded down 0.31% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.55. 303,688 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.65 and its 200 day moving average is $66.65. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 52-week low of $57.33 and a 52-week high of $71.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $893 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.07 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 33.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post $3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.88%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/zacks-investment-research-lowers-broadridge-financial-solutions-inc-br-to-sell.html.

In related news, insider Robert Schifellite sold 68,122 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $4,670,444.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,854 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,470.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy C. Gokey sold 83,390 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $5,827,293.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 161,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,288,345.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,851 shares of company stock worth $18,077,337. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BR. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 97.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 72.0% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc (Broadridge) is a provider of investor communications and technology-driven solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds and corporate issuers. The Company’s segments include Investor Communication Solutions, and Global Technology and Operations. The Company offers Bank/Broker-Dealer Investor Communication Solutions, Customer Communication Solutions, Corporate Issuer Solutions, Advisor Solutions and Mutual Fund and Retirement Solutions through Investor Communication Solutions segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.