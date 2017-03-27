Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Beigene Ltd (BGNE) to Sell

Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Separately, Maxim Group set a $52.00 price target on shares of Beigene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) traded up 0.06% on Monday, hitting $36.32. The company had a trading volume of 129,123 shares. Beigene has a 12-month low of $24.53 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company’s market cap is $1.30 billion. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.54 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 64,963 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $2,634,249.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 378,383 shares in the company, valued at $15,343,430.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Xiaodong Wang sold 38,107 shares of Beigene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $1,408,434.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,305,026.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 319,301 shares of company stock worth $12,698,127.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at $9,108,000. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its position in Beigene by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after buying an additional 356,370 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at $670,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beigene during the fourth quarter valued at $27,436,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Beigene by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 69,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It is developing its product candidate, BGB-3111, a potent and selective small molecule Bruton’s tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies for the treatment of a range of lymphomas.

