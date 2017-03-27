Zacks Investment Research Downgrades American Midstream Partners LP (AMID) to Sell

American Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:AMID) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “American Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, develops and acquire a diversified portfolio of natural gas midstream energy assets. The Company is engaged in the business of gathering, treating, processing and transporting natural gas through its ownership and operation of gathering systems, processing facilities and pipelines. Its primary assets, which are located in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas, provide infrastructure that links producers and suppliers of natural gas to diverse natural gas markets, including various pipelines, as well as utility, industrial and other commercial customers. American Midstream Partners, LP is based in Denver, Colorado. “

AMID has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised American Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup Inc raised American Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. < UBS Group AG restated a "buy" rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $17.00) on shares of American Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on American Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $18.25.

American Midstream Partners (NYSE:AMID) traded down 3.67% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,459 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The stock’s market cap is $461.19 million. American Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $18.45.

In other American Midstream Partners news, Director Gerald A. Tywoniuk sold 1,510 shares of American Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $27,572.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $36,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald A. Tywoniuk sold 1,582 shares of American Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $26,894.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $5,162,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in American Midstream Partners by 1,174.2% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 365,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after buying an additional 336,363 shares in the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,443,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in American Midstream Partners by 173.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

