Zacks: International Speedway Corp (ISCA) Given Average Recommendation of “” by Brokerages

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $39.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned International Speedway Corp an industry rank of 100 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ISCA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Speedway Corp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Macquarie lowered International Speedway Corp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on International Speedway Corp in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp by 2.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp by 3.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of International Speedway Corp by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) traded up 0.98% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.95. The stock had a trading volume of 32,518 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.64. International Speedway Corp has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.26.

International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $221.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.13 million. International Speedway Corp had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Speedway Corp will post $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

