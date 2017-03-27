Zacks: First Community Financial Partners Inc (FCFP) Receives Average Recommendation of “” from Analysts

Shares of First Community Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FCFP) have earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $12.67 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.17 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Community Financial Partners an industry rank of 24 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FCFP shares. Maxim Group lowered First Community Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Community Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered First Community Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.75 to $12.75 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

First Community Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FCFP) traded down 0.40% during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,138 shares. The company has a market cap of $221.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.72. First Community Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $7.87 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10.

First Community Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FCFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. First Community Financial Partners had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, analysts expect that First Community Financial Partners will post $0.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in First Community Financial Partners by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 18,449 shares during the last quarter. Siena Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,345,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in First Community Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Community Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Community Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/zacks-first-community-financial-partners-inc-fcfp-receives-average-rating-of-hold-from-analysts-updated-updated.html.

First Community Financial Partners Company Profile

First Community Financial Partners, Inc (First Community) is a bank holding company. The Company has a banking subsidiary, First Community Financial Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service community bank principally engaged in the business of commercial, family and personal banking. The Bank offers customers a range of loan, deposit, and other financial products and services through approximately six full-service banking offices located in Cook, DuPage, and Will Counties, Illinois.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Community Financial Partners (FCFP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Financial Partners Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community Financial Partners Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.