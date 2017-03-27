Zacks: Evolving Systems Inc (EVOL) Receives Average Recommendation of “” from Analysts

Evolving Systems Inc (NASDAQ:EVOL) has been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus target price of $7.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Evolving Systems an industry rank of 225 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the third quarter worth about $117,000. GRT Capital Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Evolving Systems by 109.5% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 39,202 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Evolving Systems by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Evolving Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 153,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. 22.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) remained flat at $4.65 during midday trading on Monday. 5,043 shares of the company traded hands. Evolving Systems has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $55.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of -0.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.30.

Evolving Systems Company Profile

Evolving Systems, Inc is a provider of software solutions for service enablement, on-device activation and management of services for connected devices for network operators. The Company operates in two segments: license fees and services revenue, and customer support revenue. Its service activation solution, Tertio is used to activate voice, video and data services for wireless, wireline and cable network operators.

