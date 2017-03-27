eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) has received a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $6.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned eMagin an industry rank of 102 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on eMagin in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/zacks-emagin-co-eman-receives-average-rating-of-from-brokerages.html.

eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) traded up 3.56% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.33. The stock had a trading volume of 19,534 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.36. The firm’s market cap is $73.68 million. eMagin has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in eMagin stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 76,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of eMagin at the end of the most recent quarter.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation is engaged in the manufacture of microdisplays using organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets OLED on silicon microdisplays, virtual imaging products that utilizes OLED microdisplays and related products. The Company also performs research in the OLED field.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eMagin (EMAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.