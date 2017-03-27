Zacks: China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (CRHKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “” from Analysts

Shares of China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (NASDAQ:CRHKY) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Zacks has also assigned China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd an industry rank of 77 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd (NASDAQ:CRHKY) opened at 4.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average of $4.32. China Resources Beer Holdings CoLtd has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.14.

