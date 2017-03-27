Zacks: Bodycote Plc (BYPLF) Given Average Rating of “” by Analysts

Shares of Bodycote Plc (NASDAQ:BYPLF) have received a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Zacks has also given Bodycote Plc an industry rank of 22 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bodycote Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Bodycote Plc (NASDAQ:BYPLF) opened at 10.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 23.17. Bodycote Plc has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $10.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07.

