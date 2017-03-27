Zacks: Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Given Average Rating of “” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) have received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $20.33 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Axsome Therapeutics an industry rank of 150 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $13.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,592,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) opened at 3.65 on Friday. The company’s market cap is $70.07 million. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in developing therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, including pain. It operates in the business of developing novel therapies for the management of CNS disorders segment. Its product candidate, AXS-02 (disodium zoledronate tetrahydrate), is an oral, targeted, non opioid therapeutic for chronic pain.

