Zacks: Analysts Set $84.00 Target Price for Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (IPCC)

Shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $84.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.81 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. an industry rank of 160 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IPCC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. cut shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) opened at 94.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.38 and a 200-day moving average of $86.94. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. has a 12-month low of $73.80 and a 12-month high of $99.55.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. (NASDAQ:IPCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $326.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. will post $4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Infinity Property and Casualty Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Infinity Property and Casualty Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is 71.23%.

In other news, VP Samuel J. Simon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.64, for a total transaction of $88,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 73,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,466.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Samuel J. Simon sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $388,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,430,444.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 552,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,630,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 5.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,016,000 after buying an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 12.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 773,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,904,000 after buying an additional 84,032 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 36,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Infinity Property and Casualty Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,588,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About Infinity Property and Casualty Corp.

Infinity Property and Casualty Corporation is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides personal automobile insurance with a focus on the nonstandard market. The Company writes personal automobile insurance with a concentration on nonstandard automobile insurance, mono-line commercial vehicle insurance and classic collector automobile insurance.

