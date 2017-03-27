Zacks: Analysts Set $52.00 Price Target for Connecticut Water Service Inc (CTWS)

Connecticut Water Service Inc (NASDAQ:CTWS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $52.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Connecticut Water Service an industry rank of 102 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Connecticut Water Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after buying an additional 15,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,298,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 231,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after buying an additional 9,724 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Connecticut Water Service during the fourth quarter worth $5,128,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Connecticut Water Service by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ:CTWS) traded down 0.331% on Monday, reaching $52.675. 8,791 shares of the company traded hands. Connecticut Water Service has a one year low of $42.22 and a one year high of $59.26. The company has a market capitalization of $593.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.325 and a beta of 0.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Connecticut Water Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.13%.

About Connecticut Water Service

Connecticut Water Service, Inc is a non-operating holding company. The Company’s income is derived from the earnings of its subsidiary companies, including The Connecticut Water Company (Connecticut Water), The Maine Water Company (Maine Water), New England Water Utility Services, Inc (NEWUS) and Chester Realty Company (Chester Realty).

