Zacks: Analysts Set $2.00 Price Target for Aemetis Inc (AMTX)

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 1 year consensus target price of $2.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Aemetis an industry rank of 191 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aemetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) remained flat at $1.15 during midday trading on Monday. 495 shares of the stock were exchanged. Aemetis has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $2.94. The firm’s market cap is $22.65 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aemetis stock. Geneva Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,453,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,460 shares during the period. Geneva Advisors LLC owned approximately 7.32% of Aemetis worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.62% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc is an international renewable fuels and biochemicals company. The Company is focused on the production of fuels and chemicals through the acquisition, development and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products by conversion of first-generation ethanol and biodiesel plants into biorefineries.

