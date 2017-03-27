Zacks: Albany International Corp. (AIN) Given $52.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) have earned an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price target of $52.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Albany International Corp. an industry rank of 236 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded Albany International Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albany International Corp. during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in Albany International Corp. by 20.8% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Albany International Corp. by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Albany International Corp. by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International Corp. during the third quarter valued at $211,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) traded down 0.67% during trading on Monday, hitting $44.15. 21,389 shares of the stock traded hands. Albany International Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $49.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.77. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 1.87.

Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $216 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.81 million. Albany International Corp. had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Albany International Corp. will post $2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Albany International Corp.’s payout ratio is 41.46%.

About Albany International Corp.

Albany International Corp. is a textiles and materials processing company. The Company operates through two segments: Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). Its MC segment supplies permeable and impermeable belts used in the manufacture of paper, paperboard, nonwovens, fiber cement and various other industrial applications.

