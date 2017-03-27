YRC Worldwide Inc (YRCW) Shares Bought by Federated Investors Inc. PA

Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) by 123.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA owned 0.08% of YRC Worldwide worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YRC Worldwide during the third quarter worth $3,486,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 13.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 272,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after buying an additional 32,371 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 5.7% in the third quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 247,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of YRC Worldwide by 19.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YRC Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:YRCW) opened at 10.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $353.80 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day moving average is $12.73. YRC Worldwide Inc has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $16.97.

YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. YRC Worldwide had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that YRC Worldwide Inc will post $1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YRCW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of YRC Worldwide from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of YRC Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YRC Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. YRC Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other YRC Worldwide news, insider Scott D. Ware sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $130,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,881.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William Robert Davidson sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.11, for a total transaction of $49,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,100.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,531 shares of company stock valued at $418,573. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About YRC Worldwide

YRC Worldwide Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, offers its customers a range of transportation services. The Company operates through two segments: YRC Freight and Regional Transportation. The Company has less-than-truckload (LTL) networks in North America with local, regional, national and international capabilities.

