Yahoo! Inc. (YHOO) CRO Lisa Utzschneider Sells 974 Shares

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) CRO Lisa Utzschneider sold 974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $44,560.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 576,260 shares in the company, valued at $26,363,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Lisa Utzschneider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 23rd, Lisa Utzschneider sold 920 shares of Yahoo! stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $38,594.00.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 410 shares of Yahoo! stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $17,121.60.

On Friday, December 30th, Lisa Utzschneider sold 683 shares of Yahoo! stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.72, for a total transaction of $26,445.76.

Yahoo! Inc. (NASDAQ:YHOO) remained flat at $46.40 on Monday. 3,534,356 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day moving average of $42.76. The firm’s market cap is $44.38 billion. Yahoo! Inc. has a one year low of $34.62 and a one year high of $47.19.

Yahoo! (NASDAQ:YHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The digital content provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $960.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Yahoo! had a positive return on equity of 0.65% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. Yahoo!’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Yahoo! Inc. will post $0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yahoo! from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Vetr cut shares of Yahoo! from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.55 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $52.00 price target on shares of Yahoo! and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 price target on shares of Yahoo! and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Yahoo! in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yahoo! has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Yahoo! by 0.3% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,720 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of Yahoo! by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 5,724 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Yahoo! by 1.4% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Yahoo! by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of Yahoo! by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 23,115 shares of the digital content provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yahoo! Company Profile

Yahoo! Inc (Yahoo), along with its subsidiaries, is engaged in digital information discovery. The Company’s segments include the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific. The Company focuses on informing, connecting and entertaining its users with its search (Yahoo search), communications, including Yahoo Mail and Yahoo Messenger, and digital content products, including Tumblr, and its four verticals, such as Yahoo News, Yahoo Sports, Yahoo Finance and Yahoo Lifestyle.

