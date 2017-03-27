Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,211,929 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 18,002,158 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,849,321 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.8 days. Currently, 6.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Xilinx news, insider Vincent Tong sold 11,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,682,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Michael Patterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 3.1% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 54,952 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 77.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,152 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 6.8% in the third quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 23,636 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Xilinx by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,630 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $6,175,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx during the third quarter valued at about $217,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) opened at 58.63 on Monday. Xilinx has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $62.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day moving average of $55.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.15.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $586 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.58 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xilinx will post $2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on XLNX. Vetr raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.15 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.17.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc (Xilinx) is engaged in designing and developing programmable devices and associated technologies. The Company’s programmable devices and associated technologies include integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), including programmable System on Chips (SoCs) and three-dimensional ICs (3D ICs); software design tools to program the PLDs; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards, and intellectual property (IP), which consists of Xilinx, and various third-party verification and IP cores.

