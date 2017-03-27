Xactly Corp (XTLY) Receives $17.94 Average PT from Brokerages

Xactly Corp (NASDAQ:XTLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.94.

XTLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Xactly Corp in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xactly Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Xactly Corp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. First Analysis initiated coverage on Xactly Corp in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Xactly Corp in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Xactly Corp news, Director Gerald S. Casilli sold 120,150 shares of Xactly Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $1,410,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Rembrandt Venture Partners Ii, sold 10,000 shares of Xactly Corp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $110,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,150 shares of company stock worth $2,488,038.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xactly Corp during the fourth quarter worth $11,583,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xactly Corp during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Xactly Corp during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xactly Corp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 54,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xactly Corp during the fourth quarter worth $201,000.

Xactly Corp (NASDAQ:XTLY) opened at 11.75 on Wednesday. Xactly Corp has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.72. The firm’s market cap is $370.35 million.

Xactly Corp (NASDAQ:XTLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. The company earned $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. Xactly Corp’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xactly Corp will post ($0.30) EPS for the current year.

Xactly Corp Company Profile

Xactly Corporation is a provider of cloud-based incentive compensation solutions for employee and sales performance management. The Company delivers its solutions through a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model. The Company has a customer base, including companies in various industries, such as business and financial services, communications, life sciences, media and Internet, SaaS and traditional software, and retail.

