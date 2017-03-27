Wynn Resorts, Limited (WYNN) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 98.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,804 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 185,217 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Wynn Resorts, Limited worth $32,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,549 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Concert Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 1.6% in the third quarter. Concert Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 2,072 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited by 0.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 8,408 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) opened at 111.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.08 and a 200 day moving average of $96.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.03 and a beta of 1.90. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $82.51 and a one year high of $114.08.

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The casino operator reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. Wynn Resorts, Limited had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 5,683.62%. The business earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post $4.30 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Wynn Resorts, Limited’s dividend payout ratio is 84.03%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.14 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Saturday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.99.

In related news, EVP John Strzemp sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $2,007,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,915,262.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Wynn Resorts) is a developer, owner and operator of destination casino resorts that integrate accommodations and a range of amenities, including dining outlets, retail offerings, entertainment theaters and meeting complexes. The Company’s segments include Macau Operations and Las Vegas Operations.

