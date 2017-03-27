Desjardins Boosts WSP Global Inc (WSP) Price Target to C$52.00

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Thursday. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “old rating” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of WSP Global in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.63.

Shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP) traded up 0.82% during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.95. 213,076 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a PE ratio of 23.83. WSP Global has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $48.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/wsp-global-inc-wsp-price-target-raised-to-c52-00-updated-updated.html.

In other WSP Global news, insider Bruno Roy purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$34,965.00. Also, Director Suzanne Rancourt purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,750.00.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc is a professional services company. The Company’s segments are Canada, Americas (US and South America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific, including primarily Asia and Australia). It offers services in project delivery and consulting. It offers various project services throughout the project execution phases.

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.