WS Management Lllp Invests $11,489,000 in Apple Inc. (AAPL)

WS Management Lllp bought a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $11,489,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 23.2% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 181,502 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $20,519,000 after buying an additional 34,162 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Apple by 10.4% in the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 140,020 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the last quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Stanford Investment Group Inc. now owns 98,014 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,352,000 after buying an additional 20,176 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life L.P. increased its position in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the third quarter. CFO4Life L.P. now owns 21,036 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 62,122 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 140.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.20. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.47 and a 12-month high of $142.80. The company has a market cap of $737.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The iPhone maker reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.14. The firm earned $78.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.37 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post $8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “WS Management Lllp Invests $11,489,000 in Apple Inc. (AAPL)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/ws-management-lllp-invests-11489000-in-apple-inc-aapl.html.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Apple from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Vetr raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.43 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

In other news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total value of $9,632,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Federighi sold 70,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total value of $9,555,833.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 439,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,512,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 403,844 shares of company stock valued at $51,434,527 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.