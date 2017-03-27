World Point Terminals LP (NYSE:WPT) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of World Point Terminals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

World Point Terminals (NYSE:WPT) opened at 16.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $563.01 million, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.38. World Point Terminals has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.84 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/world-point-terminals-lp-wpt-downgraded-by-stephens-to-equal-weight.html.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPT. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of World Point Terminals by 26.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 40,304 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of World Point Terminals by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of World Point Terminals by 33.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 18,816 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of World Point Terminals by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of World Point Terminals during the third quarter worth approximately $571,000. 28.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About World Point Terminals

World Point Terminals, LP owns, operates, develops and acquires liquid bulk storage terminals and other assets relating to the storage of petroleum products, including light refined products, heavy refined products and crude oil. The Company operates fee-based facilities located along the East Coast, Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for World Point Terminals LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Point Terminals LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.