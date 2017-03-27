WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DOL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 27th.

Shares of WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd (NYSEARCA:DOL) traded up 0.4951% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.5042. 23,817 shares of the stock were exchanged. WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd has a 12-month low of $38.28 and a 12-month high of $46.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.33.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (DOL)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/wisdomtree-intl-largecap-div-fd-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-24-dol.html.

About WisdomTree Intl. LargeCap Div Fd

WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International LargeCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

