Windstream Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,411,688 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the February 28th total of 26,022,656 shares. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,607,052 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Windstream Holdings (NASDAQ:WIN) opened at 5.45 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $530.22 million. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.84. Windstream Holdings has a 52 week low of $5.44 and a 52 week high of $10.46.

WIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Windstream Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC raised Windstream Holdings from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Windstream Holdings, Inc. (WIN) Short Interest Update” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/windstream-holdings-inc-win-short-interest-update.html.

Windstream Holdings Company Profile

Windstream Corporation (Windstream) is a provider of advanced communications and technology solutions, including managed services and cloud computing, to businesses nationwide. In addition to business services, the Company offers broadband, voice and video services to consumers in primarily rural markets.

Receive News & Ratings for Windstream Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Windstream Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.