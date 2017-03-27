Shares of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 308.31 ($3.81).

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.71) price objective on shares of William Hill plc in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. AlphaValue reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 361 ($4.46) price objective on shares of William Hill plc in a research report on Monday, January 9th. HSBC Holdings plc downgraded shares of William Hill plc to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 265 ($3.27) to GBX 255 ($3.15) in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.82) price objective on shares of William Hill plc in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.40) price objective on shares of William Hill plc in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/william-hill-plc-wmh-receives-gbx-308-31-consensus-price-target-from-analysts.html.

Shares of William Hill plc (LON:WMH) opened at 285.80 on Friday. William Hill plc has a 1-year low of GBX 235.50 and a 1-year high of GBX 353.60. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.45 billion. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 269.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 288.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.40 ($0.10) per share. This is a boost from William Hill plc’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Philip Bowcock bought 5,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 271 ($3.35) per share, for a total transaction of £15,167.87 ($18,732.70).

William Hill plc Company Profile

William Hill PLC is a gambling company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Online, US, Australia and Other. The Retail segment consists of all activities undertaken in licensed betting offices (LBOs), including gaming machines. The Online segment consists of all online and telephone activity outside of Australia, including sports betting, casino, poker sites and other gaming products along with telephone betting services.

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.