Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for Marcus & Millichap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. William Blair analyst B. Dobell now anticipates that the brokerage will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Marcus & Millichap’s FY2017 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The company earned $189.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.93 million. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/william-blair-brokers-cut-earnings-estimates-for-marcus-millichap-inc-mmi.html.

MMI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Marcus & Millichap in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Marcus & Millichap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) opened at 23.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.35 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $22.93 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $900.76 million, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.57.

In other news, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 512,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $12,559,753.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,649,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,409,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $217,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,689,951.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 578,791 shares of company stock valued at $14,275,778. Insiders own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $4,758,000. Route One Investment Company L.P. increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 1,508,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,308,000 after buying an additional 367,189 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Marcus & Millichap by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 12,010 shares in the last quarter. Steel Canyon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $6,195,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.26% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc is a brokerage firm specializing in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. The Company also offers market research, consulting and advisory services to its clients. It also offers two services to its clients, such as commercial real estate investment brokerage, and financing and ancillary services.

