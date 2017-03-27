Willbros Group Inc (WG) Short Interest Down 49.1% in February

Willbros Group Inc (NYSE:WG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,458 shares, a decline of 49.1% from the January 31st total of 1,564,295 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 232,108 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Willbros Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,261,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Willbros Group by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,484,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Willbros Group during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Willbros Group during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Willbros Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 25,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willbros Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Willbros Group (NYSE:WG) traded up 0.38% during trading on Monday, reaching $2.61. 147,034 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $2.51. Willbros Group has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $3.84. The stock’s market capitalization is $163.52 million.

About Willbros Group

Willbros Group, Inc (Willbros) is a specialty energy infrastructure contractor serving the oil, gas, refining, petrochemical and power industries. The Company’s offerings include construction, maintenance and facilities development services. The Company operates through three segments: Oil & Gas, Utility T&D and Canada.

