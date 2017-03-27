Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (WRD) Receives Buy Rating from Scotiabank

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 78.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WRD. Wunderlich assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp (NYSE:WRD) traded down 1.75% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.20. 918,219 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. Wildhorse Resource Development Corp has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $16.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Numeric Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. GLG Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $753,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $765,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,987,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Wildhorse Resource Development Corp during the fourth quarter valued at $4,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.24% of the company’s stock.

Wildhorse Resource Development Corp Company Profile

WildHorse Resource Development Corporation is a holding company. The Company is an independent oil and natural gas company. The Company is focused on the acquisition, exploitation, exploration and development of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) resources in the United States. Its assets are characterized by concentrated acreage positions in Southeast Texas and North Louisiana with multiple producing stratigraphic horizons, or stacked pay zones, and single-well rates of return.

