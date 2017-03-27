Insider Selling: Whitbread plc (WTB) Insider Sells 5,377 Shares of Stock

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) insider Louise Smalley sold 5,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,814 ($47.93), for a total transaction of £205,078.78 ($257,733.79).

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB) traded up 0.72% during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3938.00. 561,924 shares of the stock traded hands. Whitbread plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3,283.00 and a 12-month high of GBX 4,402.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 3,898.25 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,803.27. The firm’s market cap is GBX 7.17 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTB shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($56.55) target price on shares of Whitbread plc in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank AG restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,550 ($57.18) target price on shares of Whitbread plc in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread plc in a report on Thursday, January 26th. HSBC Holdings plc restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($60.32) target price on shares of Whitbread plc in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Whitbread plc to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 3,340 ($41.98) to GBX 4,150 ($52.16) in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,190.93 ($52.67).

About Whitbread plc

Whitbread PLC is a hospitality company. The Company operates hotels, coffee shops and restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Hotels & Restaurants, and Costa. The Hotels & Restaurants segment provides services in relation to accommodation and food. The Costa segment consists of operations of its branded, owned and franchised coffee outlets.

