Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $4,306,000 Position in Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Tarbox Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Tarbox Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) opened at 43.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 1.08. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $46.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.20 and a 200-day moving average of $43.63.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business earned $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.86 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post $2.10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDLZ. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.91.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 4,940 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $206,689.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,857.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers. It operates through four segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa (AMEA), Europe and North America. As of December 31, 2016, its brands spanned five product categories: Biscuits (including cookies, crackers and salted snacks); Chocolate; Gum and candy; Beverages (including coffee and powdered beverages), and Cheese and grocery.

