Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $256,000 Stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. continued to hold its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,427,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,958,000 after buying an additional 672,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 10,464,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,028,000 after buying an additional 191,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 8,062,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,046,000 after buying an additional 224,479 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 5.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,127,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,661,000 after buying an additional 230,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,727,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,403,000 after buying an additional 54,976 shares in the last quarter. 68.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) opened at 132.45 on Monday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $111.30 and a 52 week high of $138.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.57 and a 200-day moving average of $121.16.

Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. Kimberly Clark Corp had a return on equity of 614.22% and a net margin of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post $6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark Corp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Kimberly Clark Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Kimberly Clark Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vetr raised shares of Kimberly Clark Corp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc upped their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark Corp to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.32.

In other Kimberly Clark Corp news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $483,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,456.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Corp Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

