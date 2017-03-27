Westmoreland Coal Company (NASDAQ:WLB) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 28th. Analysts expect Westmoreland Coal Company to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter.

Westmoreland Coal Company (NASDAQ:WLB) opened at 14.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.11. The stock’s market capitalization is $261.28 million. Westmoreland Coal Company has a 52-week low of $6.15 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westmoreland Coal Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.56.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Westmoreland Coal Company (WLB) to Release Earnings on Tuesday” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/westmoreland-coal-company-wlb-to-release-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Westmoreland Coal Company

Westmoreland Coal Company is an energy company. The Company operates through six segments: Coal – U.S., Coal – Canada, Coal – Westmoreland Resource Partners, LP (WMLP), Power, Heritage and Corporate. Coal – U.S. segment includes the operations of coal mines located in Montana, North Dakota, Ohio, Texas and New Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for Westmoreland Coal Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westmoreland Coal Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.