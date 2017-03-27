Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Position Raised by Davis Capital Partners LLC

Davis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 9.7% of Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Davis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $71,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 873.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,502,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,414,000 after buying an additional 7,629,019 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,182,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $450,964,000 after buying an additional 5,706,977 shares during the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the third quarter valued at $235,404,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 188.2% in the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,295,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,926,000 after buying an additional 2,152,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $118,290,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) opened at 55.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $279.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.77 and its 200-day moving average is $52.46. Wells Fargo & Co has a 1-year low of $43.55 and a 1-year high of $59.99.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company earned $21.60 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Co will post $4.20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/wells-fargo-co-wfc-position-raised-by-davis-capital-partners-llc.html.

WFC has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Vetr lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.64 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Instinet restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.21.

In related news, insider David M. Carroll sold 117,704 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $6,946,890.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a bank holding company. The Company is a financial services company, which offers banking, insurance, trust and investments, mortgage banking, investment banking, retail banking, brokerage, and consumer and commercial finance. It has three operating segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.