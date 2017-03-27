Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades Weatherford International Plc (WFT) to “Outperform”

Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WFT. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Vetr cut shares of Weatherford International Plc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.19 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Weatherford International Plc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International Plc in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.53.

Shares of Weatherford International Plc (NYSE:WFT) opened at 5.89 on Monday. The stock’s market cap is $5.79 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. Weatherford International Plc has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $8.49.

In other news, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 6,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $34,248.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 328,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,156. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas M. Mills sold 14,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total transaction of $80,324.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 318,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,341.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,832 shares of company stock worth $167,939. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFT. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $416,023,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,334,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,220,000 after buying an additional 11,154,362 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 269.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,846,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,984,000 after buying an additional 18,128,346 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 4.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 7,201,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 310,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International Plc by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 5,930,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,332,000 after buying an additional 189,524 shares in the last quarter. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weatherford International Plc

Weatherford International Ltd. (Weatherford) is a provider of equipment and services used in the drilling, evaluation, completion, production and intervention of oil and natural gas wells. The Company operates four segments: North America, Latin America, Europe/West Africa/the former Soviet Union (FSU) and Middle East/North Africa/Asia.

