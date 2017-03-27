Wells Fargo & Co Upgrades POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (IRELAND) to Outperform

POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF (NASDAQ:IRELAND) was upgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

IRELAND has been the subject of several other reports. Capital One Financial Corp. upgraded POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI lowered POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upgraded POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC lowered POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks, Inc. began coverage on POWERSHARES GLBAL FUNDS IRELAND PLC POWERSHARES EQQQ NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

