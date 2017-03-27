American Outdoor Brands Corp’s (AOBC) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Friday. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $25.00. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Forward View reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Vetr cut shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.16 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen and Company lowered their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.28.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) traded down 0.88% on Friday, hitting $18.56. The stock had a trading volume of 890,054 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.75. American Outdoor Brands Corp has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.33 and a 200-day moving average of $22.63.

American Outdoor Brands Corp (NASDAQ:AOBC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $233.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.06 million. American Outdoor Brands Corp had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 44.96%. American Outdoor Brands Corp’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands Corp will post $2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Outdoor Brands Corp news, insider Jeffrey D. Buchanan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $209,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 90,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,071.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider P. James Debney bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.50 per share, for a total transaction of $512,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 378,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,754,576. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $1,137,200 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

American Outdoor Brands Corp Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands Corporation, formerly Smith & Wesson Holding Corporation, is a manufacturer of firearms and a provider of accessory products for the shooting, hunting and outdoor enthusiast. The Company operates through two segments. The Firearms segment manufactures handgun and long gun products sold under the Smith & Wesson, M&P and Thompson/Center Arms brands, as well as providing forging, machining and precision plastic injection molding services.

