Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NSM)

Equities researchers at Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc (NYSE:NSM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Instinet reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings in a report on Friday, March 3rd. FBR & Co increased their price objective on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from $15.75 to $17.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.18.

Shares of Nationstar Mortgage Holdings (NYSE:NSM) traded up 0.67% on Monday, hitting $15.05. The company had a trading volume of 547,074 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.71 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings has a 12 month low of $9.29 and a 12 month high of $19.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 79.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings (NYSE:NSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company earned $789 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.92 million. Nationstar Mortgage Holdings had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Nationstar Mortgage Holdings will post $1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. raised its stake in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings by 44.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nationstar Mortgage Holdings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Company Profile

Nationstar Mortgage Holdings Inc provides servicing, origination and transaction based services principally to single-family residences throughout the United States. The Company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations and Xome. The Company also operate an integrated residential loan origination platform that is primarily focused on customer retention.

