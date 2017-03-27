Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.76.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays PLC lowered shares of Waste Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $75.00 target price on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 18th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Waste Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.12 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/waste-management-inc-wm-receives-average-recommendation-of-hold-from-brokerages.html.

Shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM) traded down 0.50% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,662 shares. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $56.05 and a 52 week high of $73.90. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 24.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management will post $3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 65.34%.

In related news, SVP Barry H. Caldwell sold 2,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $168,253.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,753.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff M. Harris sold 6,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $479,436.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,641.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,314 shares of company stock worth $6,576,502. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Hudock Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.5% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc (WM) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is a provider of waste management environmental services. The Company’s segments include Solid Waste and Other. The Company’s Solid Waste segment includes its solid waste business. The Other segment includes its Strategic Business Solutions (WMSBS) organization; its landfill gas-to-energy operations and third-party subcontract and administration services managed by its Energy and Environmental Services and WM Renewable Energy organizations; its recycling brokerage services, and its service offerings and solutions, such as portable self-storage and long distance moving services, fluorescent lamp recycling and interests it holds in oil and gas producing properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.