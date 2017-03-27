Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 47,653 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,650 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,018,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.8% in the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 328,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $26,521,000 after buying an additional 67,441 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 277,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $22,399,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.6% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 114,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,197,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,026 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 59.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) opened at 82.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.75 and its 200-day moving average is $83.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $75.74 and a 12-month high of $88.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business earned $28.50 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post $5.00 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Leerink Swann set a $90.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.48.

In other news, Director Janice M. Babiak bought 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.68 per share, with a total value of $48,408.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ornella Barra bought 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.93 per share, with a total value of $10,035,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,690,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,798,892.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc (Walgreens Boots Alliance) is a holding company. The Company is a global pharmacy-led, health and wellbeing enterprise. Walgreens Boots Alliance operates through three divisions, including Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Company’s products are marketed under a number of brands, which include No7, the Botanics range, Almus (generic medicines), Boots Pharmaceuticals and Soap & Glory (bathing and beauty brand).

