Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) Stake Decreased by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. reduced its stake in Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,903 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the period. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. BKS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wal-Mart Stores by 27.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at about $128,000. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) opened at 69.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.09. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has a 12-month low of $62.72 and a 12-month high of $75.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.81.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 2.98%. Wal-Mart Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wal-Mart Stores Inc will post $4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Wal-Mart Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Vetr raised Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.70 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 26th. MKM Partners set a $72.00 price target on Wal-Mart Stores and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Wal-Mart Stores from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.85.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $211,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,507,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,752,453.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total value of $2,210,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 245,328 shares in the company, valued at $16,760,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,617,391 shares of company stock worth $1,112,245,763. 51.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wal-Mart Stores

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

