Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) is Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arbor Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the period. Wal-Mart Stores comprises about 3.1% of Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wal-Mart Stores were worth $3,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at about $104,000. BKS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 6,777.8% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 114,171 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 112,511 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 0.3% in the third quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wal-Mart Stores by 27.2% in the third quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.69% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE:WMT) opened at 69.61 on Monday. Wal-Mart Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $62.72 and a 52-week high of $75.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.09.

Wal-Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company earned $129.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.22 billion. Wal-Mart Stores had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wal-Mart Stores Inc will post $4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Wal-Mart Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT) is Arbor Wealth Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/03/27/wal-mart-stores-inc-wmt-is-arbor-wealth-management-llcs-7th-largest-position.html.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen and Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Vetr upgraded shares of Wal-Mart Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.85 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $74.00 price target on shares of Wal-Mart Stores and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc began coverage on shares of Wal-Mart Stores in a research note on Friday, February 10th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.85.

In other Wal-Mart Stores news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 3,667,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $264,012,022.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,127 shares in the company, valued at $756,408,072.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rosalind G. Brewer sold 32,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $2,210,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,760,808.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,617,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,245,763 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.55% of the company’s stock.

Wal-Mart Stores Company Profile

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment includes its mass merchant concept in the United States operating under the Walmart or Wal-Mart brands, as well as digital retail.

Receive News & Ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wal-Mart Stores Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.