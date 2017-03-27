Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (WMMVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “” from Analysts

Shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) have been given an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the three brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12 month consensus price target of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V an industry rank of 208 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMMVY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group AG cut Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Shares of Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) opened at 22.415 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.415 and a beta of 0.90. Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $25.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77.

Wal-mart de Mexico S A B de C V Company Profile

Wal Mart de Mexico SAB de CV is a Mexico-based company engaged in operating self-service stores. The Company’s segments include Mexico and Central America. In Mexico, the Company operates through Self-service, which includes the operation of discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores and supermarkets, and Others, which includes department stores and real estate transactions with third parties.

