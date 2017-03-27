WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays PLC set a $123.00 price target on shares of WABCO Holdings and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of WABCO Holdings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of WABCO Holdings from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of WABCO Holdings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of WABCO Holdings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.25.

Shares of WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) traded down 0.21% on Thursday, hitting $116.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,782 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.77. WABCO Holdings has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $118.50.

WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. WABCO Holdings had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 39.77%. The company earned $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that WABCO Holdings will post $5.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 2,592 shares of WABCO Holdings stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.60, for a total transaction of $297,043.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBC. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of WABCO Holdings during the third quarter worth $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in WABCO Holdings by 16.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in WABCO Holdings by 1,228.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Inc bought a new stake in WABCO Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in WABCO Holdings during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

About WABCO Holdings

WABCO Holdings Inc is a supplier of electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical and aerodynamic products for various manufacturers. The Company engineers, develops, manufactures and sells systems controlling braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, as well transmission automation and air management systems for commercial vehicles.

