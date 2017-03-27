W. R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Stake Raised by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley Corp were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp by 7.3% in the third quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp during the third quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) opened at 70.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.73. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $52.72 and a one year high of $73.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.70 and a 200-day moving average of $63.78.

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. W. R. Berkley Corp had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company earned $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley Corp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post $3.40 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. W. R. Berkley Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WRB. Langen Mcalenn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley Corp in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Macquarie upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley Corp from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley Corp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of W. R. Berkley Corp in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

About W. R. Berkley Corp

W. R. Berkley Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Reinsurance-Global. The Insurance segment consists of its commercial insurance business operations, comprising excess and surplus lines, and admitted lines, throughout the United States, as well as its insurance business operations in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

