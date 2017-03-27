Volkswagen AG (VOW3) PT Set at €197.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) received a €197.00 ($211.83) price objective from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOW3. HSBC Holdings plc set a €175.00 ($188.17) price target on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays PLC set a €168.00 ($180.65) price target on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Commerzbank Ag set a €137.00 ($147.31) price target on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($134.41) price target on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, equinet AG set a €166.00 ($178.49) price target on Volkswagen AG and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €145.23 ($156.16).

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) opened at 133.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of €66.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €101.33 and a 12 month high of €156.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €141.78 and a 200 day moving average price of €131.62.

About Volkswagen AG

Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. It operates through two segments: Automotive and Financial Services. The Automotive segment comprises the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses and motorcycles, as well as spare parts, diesel engines, turbo-machinery, special gear units, propulsion components and testing systems.

