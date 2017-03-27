Volkswagen AG (VOW3) PT Set at €167.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €167.00 ($181.52) price objective by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a €193.00 ($209.78) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays PLC set a €168.00 ($182.61) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. equinet AG set a €166.00 ($180.43) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €98.00 ($106.52) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a €165.00 ($179.35) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Volkswagen AG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €145.23 ($157.86).

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) traded down 0.34% on Wednesday, hitting €135.15. 8,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €141.78 and a 200-day moving average of €131.62. Volkswagen AG has a one year low of €101.33 and a one year high of €156.32. The stock has a market cap of €67.75 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17.

Volkswagen AG Company Profile

Volkswagen AG is a Germany-based automobile manufacturer. It operates through two segments: Automotive and Financial Services. The Automotive segment comprises the development of vehicles and engines, the production and sale of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, trucks, buses and motorcycles, as well as spare parts, diesel engines, turbo-machinery, special gear units, propulsion components and testing systems.

