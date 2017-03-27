Viveve Medical Inc (VIVE) Given $14.00 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) has received an average broker rating score of 0.00 () from the four brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.54) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viveve Medical an industry rank of 102 out of 265 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Viveve Medical in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Viveve Medical (NASDAQ:VIVE) opened at 5.01 on Friday. Viveve Medical has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.64 and its 200-day moving average is $5.65.

In related news, Director James G. Atkinson bought 375,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,525 shares in the company, valued at $46,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patricia Scheller bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 45,164 shares in the company, valued at $180,656. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Viveve Medical stock. RTW Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Viveve Medical Inc (NASDAQ:VIVE) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 839,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,328 shares during the period. Viveve Medical makes up about 1.5% of RTW Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. RTW Investments LLC’s holdings in Viveve Medical were worth $6,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 54.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viveve Medical Company Profile

Viveve Medical, Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets a medical device, Geneveve, for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity, for improved sexual function, and for vaginal rejuvenation. The Company’s, Geneveve, is a non-invasive solution for vaginal laxity, which includes three components: the Viveve System (a radio frequency (RF), generator housed in a table-top console), a reusable handpiece and a single-use treatment tip, as well as several other consumable accessories.

